Google Pixel 6 Renders We Saw Recently May Actually Be True, Protective Case Leak Hints

Google’s Pixel 6 series this year will come as the Mountain View, California-based brand’s flagship smartphone offering around fall. Several rumours in the past have hinted that the company is serious about Pixel hardware this year. The company is rumoured to launch the Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, and tablets/ laptops to drive hardware sales going beyond the company’s Nest line of smart home products. Rumours have also suggested that this year’s Pixel 6 series may come with Google’s first custom chip for the Pixel smartphones. Further, renders of the smartphone have also hinted at a striking new design on the next generation Pixel smartphones, with a re-imagined camera module that runs through the width of the phone and a two-tone colour on the back panel.

The renders that we saw few weeks back from tipster Jon Prosser also show a significant camera upgrade, showing three lenses on one of the models - first time a Google Pixel smartphone will get three camera lenses. Now, a leak has further cemented the fact that the Pixel 6 may actually get the design we saw in Prosser’s leak few weeks back. Known tipster Ice Universe has posted images of a clear protective case for the Pixel 6 handsets on his Twitter. The case design matches that of the Pixel 6 renders that surfaced earlier.

Google Pixel 6 pic.twitter.com/kOczGk0PRz— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 15, 2021

The images in Ice Universe’s tweets suggest the case would fit in the renders that were previously leaked. There is space for the horizontally-aligned massive camera bump on the back of the protective case, and the case will provide protection to the curved sides of the rear camera module.

Recent reports have said that Google will deliver significant improvements in the camera department with the Pixel 6 series, including larger sensors and a third camera - a first for any Pixel smartphone. The Pixel 5 was the first Pixel smartphone to come with a dual camera setup.

More recently, it was reported that the Google Pixel 6 will have several improvements in the camera department overall. Pixel 6 will offer Gimbal-like steady cam mode, which we have already seen in multiple smartphones. It was also said that the Pixel 6 will have a bigger Samsung sensor, a Google Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and ISP which will perform better than last year’s Pixel 5. Tron also said that the smartphone will also bring along “big improvements" in the video department. Google has been praised for its camera capabilities since the beginning of the Pixel smartphone series, but has often lagged behind in video performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here