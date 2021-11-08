Google Pixel 6 Users Are Reporting A Ghost Calling Issue; Google Says Fix Coming Soon

Some Google Pixel 6 users are reporting a bug that’s automatically places calls to random contacts. A user on Reddit reported of this ghost calling issue, saying that the phone “dialed a friend that he had never called before." The user also said that it happened at a time he was reading a book at night and there was complete silence in the room. The Pixel 6 was reportedly face down when the user became aware of the issue.

Reports suggest that this could be related to Google Assistant mishearing sounds that trigger the Assistant, but that can not happen in a silent environment. Google has also acknowledged the issue and said that it is working on a fix. A temporary fix is available in the meantime is rebooting the smartphone or stopping Google Assistant responses on lock screen in Settings. For doing the latter, users of the Pixel 6 need to go to Settings > Google Assistant > Lock screen > Assistant responses on the lock screen. This issue is currently only reported by Google Pixel 6 users. It is not known if Pixel 6 Pro users are affected by this change.

A report in 9to5Google even shared a video where Google Assistant spontaneously makes a call on the Pixel 6 without any commands. Users of the Google Pixel 6 that are reporting the issue also say that the “Hey Google" trigger phrase has not been said or there isn’t a possibility of it being said.

The Google Pixel 6 series that includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched last month. The Pixel 6 series comes with Google in-house Tensor chipset and were launched with Android 12. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with a new design that includes a camera “visor" that runs through the width of the back panel. The Pixel 6 has a dual camera system, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with a triple camera setup.

