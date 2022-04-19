Google Pixel 6 Users Facing Call Rejection Issues And They Don’t Know Why

Pixel 6 smartphone users have been facing some weird issues over the past few days. Many people using the Pixel 6 smartphone have complained about call rejections that they don’t even know about.

They say the Pixel 6 Pro device is rejecting calls without their consent. These episodes have been taking place randomly, with no systematic course to it, as the person sees no missed notification on their smartphone.

Also Read: Apple May Kill The iPhone 11 Soon After The Launch Of iPhone 14

The intriguing part about the issue is that people are facing auto-call rejections from contacts saved on their phones, as well as unknown numbers. So, it’s not like a mechanism to reject spam calls, something that Apple offers to its iPhone users. The calls are being rejected silently, and the caller’s message is sent straight to voicemail.

Google’s support forums are also littered with such complaints, and worryingly, the issue does not seem to be confined to the new Pixel 6 series smartphones. Some of them owning the Pixel 2 XL have also observed similar activity on their device, where the call log shows missed calls, about which they did not get any alert of ringtone.

Some of the Pixel 6 smartphone users have been advised to factory reset their devices to see if the issue goes away, and besides that, there is no solution for the problem right now.

Also Read: Dell Alienware X14 And M15 R7 Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

This is clearly a software issue but Google has so far stayed silent on the matter, but we are hopeful the company will look into the matter and offer a fix for the call rejection issue at the earliest.

Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones did not launch in India, just like the previous flagship Pixel smartphone.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

But the few markets that got the Pixel 6 series, would be hoping that Google has answers to their problem.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.