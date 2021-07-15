Google Pixel 6 XL May Come With 5X Zoom 'Ultra Tele' Lens, Google Camera APK Hints

Google Pixel 6 will be the Mountain View, California-based giant’s smartphone offering this year. Earlier, it was reported that the larger Pixel 6 smartphone will be called the Pixel 6 Pro, going away from Google’s “XL" nomenclature. However, recently-found documents uploaded by Google for new Game Mode APIs hinted that the company is not abandoning the “XL" name and the maxed-out Pixel 6 may actually be called the Pixel 6 XL only. It is being reported that the Pixel 6 XL will be the first Google Pixel smartphone that will come with a triple rear camera setup. Renders of the smartphone have also hinted at a triple camera setup on the Pixel 6 XL. Now, a report has discovered that the Pixel 6 XL (or Pro) could have a 5X zoom “ultra tele" camera.

Google on Wednesday rolled out the third beta of Android 12 to Pixel smartphones. The new beta comes with new features like scrolling screenshots, enhanced autorotate, and more features. The third beta for Android 12 also notably brought a new WallpaperPicker and a new Google Camera app. The Google Camera app was updated to version 8.3.252. It is within the APK of the new Google Camera app that folks over at XDA Developers found reference to the 5X Zoom “ultra tele" camera on the Pixel 6 XL. The report in XDA discovered a new line in the layout file for the Google Camera app’s zoom UI. The code line, according to the XDA report, suggests that a new 5X zoom option will be shown in the viewfinder. The report further said that after digging a bit deeper, references to a new “ultra-tele" zoom were found within the Google Camera app.

Last week, rumoured specifications of the Google Pixel 6 series were hinted by known tipster Jon Prosser, who suggested that the Pixel 6 will come with a dual camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The larger Pixel 6 XL, on the other hand, is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera setup that is said to include a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

Earlier, leaked renders of the Pixel 6 series hinted at a radical redesign on the upcoming Pixel smartphones. The smartphones, according to renders, will come in two-tone design, along with a gloss-black strip consisting of the camera lenses running through the width of the back panel.

