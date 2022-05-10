Google Pixel 6a Is Expected To Bring Pixel Lineup Back To India, Unveiling At Google I/O

Google Pixel 6 series has not ade it to India so far. The flagship Google Pixel 6 Pro and the vanilla Pixel 6 were launched in several markets last year, but never made it to India, similar to the previous two Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 devices. Now while Google does not bring the standard and flagship Pixel devices to India, the company does bring its a-series Pixel smartphones in India, but that also didn’t happen with the Pixel 5a. Now, the Pixel 6a this year is said to mark the return of Pixel smartphones in the Indian market this year.

The Pixel 6a has been extensively leaked in the past several months, with renders and rumours giving us a fair idea in terms of what to expect from the smartphone. According to a tipster Mukul Sharma, who also goes by the name of @Stufflistings on Twitter, said that a Google Pixel device is undergoing private testing in India. While the tipster could not confirm is the device is indeed a Pixel 6a, the timing and the rumoured May launch date indicate towards it being the Google mid-ranger.

The Google Pixel 4a was the last Pixel device that was launched in India. Before that, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were launched in India. Google has been skipping the Indian market for its flagship Pixel devices since the Pixel 4. The last non A-series Pixel that was launched in India was the Pixel 3 series.

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to be unveiled during the Google I/O developer conference that will begin starting May 11. While Google has not announced anything about the smartphone officially, leaks and rumours have hinted at several of the smartphone’s features and specifications.

The Pixel 6a is said to come with a 6.2-inch display with a hole-punch front camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor GS101 chipset. The smartphone is also said to come with a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup and will come with a single front camera. The smartphone is said to come in a similar design language as the Pixle 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

