Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro Sale In India Starts Today: Prices, Specifications And More

Google last week launched the Google Pixel 6a in India. The smartphone was launched with a 6.1-inch display, Google’s in-house Tensor chip, a dual rear camera, and the same design as the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The Google Pixel 6a will go on sale starting today on Flipkart, alongside the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Let us take a look at the prices, specifications, and more for the Pixel 6a and the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A PRICE AND OFFERS

The Google Pixel 6a has been launched at a price of Rs 43,999 in India for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone, however, can be pre-ordered at a price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart as Google is offering a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions. Further, if users want to take the price even lower, they can avail a Rs 6,000 exchange offer of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models. Rs 2,000 exchange bonus is available on purchase of any other smartphone model. The Pixel 6a is available in two colour options – Charcoal and Chalk, and users can also get the Google Nest Hub 2, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 at Rs 4,499 when purchased alongside the Pixel 6a for a limited period of time.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Price And Offers

The Google Pixel Buds Pro have been launched in India at a price of Rs 19,990 and will also go on sale starting today. The Pixel Buds Pro come in four colour options – Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a has been launched with a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Google Pixel 6a also comes with a built-in Titan M2 security chip which is a physical chip for keeping all your passwords and codes encrypted and secure. The Google Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 6a comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The camera on the smartphone comes with a host of features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Top Shot, Dual Exposure Controls, and more.

Connectivity options on the Google Pixel 6a include 5G, 5G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a USB type-C port.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Specifications

The Google Pixel Buds Pro have been launched in India with active noise cancellation (ANC) with a six-core chip that runs Google-developed algorithms. There is also a transparency mode that allows users to keep a check of their surroundings. The new Pixel Buds Pro also come with IPX4 splash resistance on the earbuds, while the case comes with a splash-resistant design.

The earbuds also come with a hands-free Google Assistant experience, and come with type-C charging as well as wireless charging support. Other connectivity features include support for multipoint connectivity, and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

