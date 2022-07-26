Google Pixel 6A Seems To Have A Big Issue With the Fingerprint Sensor: All Details

Google Pixel 6a launched in multiple countries a few days back, and some users have now started raising a big security concern with the new device. According to reports, Pixel 6a gets an in-display fingerprint sensor which seems to be unlocking with the unregistered finger ID.

That means, you could use any of the 10 fingers and the phone will unlock for the person. This development has definitely got everyone worried, especially those who have the ordered the Pixel 6a and are waiting for their units.

We tried the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6a review unit with us at News18 Tech to see if the problem is widespread, but it is possible that some users are facing issues. Either way, we are hopeful that Google releases a software fix for this problem, so that Pixel 6a buyers don’t face this security issue with their fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Pixel 6a is the first from the Pixel a series in the market to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company has not officially addressed the issue so far, but even a quick fix for the affected units will help consumers feel better about the device.

Pixel 6a has launched in India for Rs 43,999 and you get it in a single 6GB + 128GB storage option. It is powered by the same Tensor chipset that you get with the Pixel 6 flagship series. But the price deductions have been done in the form of a regular 60Hz OLED display, even though the build quality of the phone is quite sturdy for its price.

Pixel 6a also supports regular charging speed, which for its price range feels unappealing. The cameras on the phone are definitely worth the value, along with the bloatware-free Android experience.

