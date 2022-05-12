Google Pixel 6a Smartphone With Tensor Chipset Coming To India This Year: All Details

Google Pixel 6a smartphone is confirmed to launch in India. The latest mid-range Pixel phone was announced at the Google I/O 2022 keynote on Wednesday, and on the sidelines of the event, Google shared this update via its official Twitter handle.

We're so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year

Pixel 6a will be the first Pixel smartphone to launch in India after the Pixel 4a. Google avoided launching the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 6 series in the country owing to its lack of 5G network and penetration.

But the market has rapidly changed in the past few years, which seems to have compelled Google to enter the arena, and go up against the likes of the latest Apple iPhone SE 2022 and other mid-range flagships from brands like Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus in the country.

Google Pixel 6a India Price Expected

Google Pixel 6a price announced at the keynote was $449 (Rs 34,700 approx) and you only have one model of the phone. Going by the current exchange rate and add-on taxes could push the figure closer to Rs 40,000, where it will face stiff competition. Anything beyond Rs 50,000 will make it a hard sell for buyers in the country.

Google Pixel 6a India Specifications

6.1-inch OLED display with support for Full HD+ resolution but only 60Hz refresh rate. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a built-in fingerprint sensor as well. It is powered by the Google Tensor chipset with 6GB RAM and offered 128GB storage.

Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2-megapixel wide sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front of the phone gets an 8-megapixel snapper.

Google Pixel 6a carries a 4410mAh battery but fast charging is not mentioned for the device.

