Google Pixel 6a Will Be At Its Lowest Ever Price Of Rs 27,699 During Flipkart Big Billion Days

Flipkart has announced that as a part of its The Big Billion Days, it will be selling the recently launched Google Pixel 6a for just Rs 27,699. A 10% discount on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards is included in the offer price. Pixel 6a was launched for the price of Rs 43,999 on Flipkart in July earlier this year and is available in just one variant – 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage.

Now, it is not clear if Flipkart will also include exchange offers in the mix, but as things stand, Pixel 6a will be selling like hot cakes during the much awaited sale that begins on September 13, 2022. Discounts on other phones like the iPhone 13 are yet to be announced.

WATCH VIDEO: iPhone 13, 12 Prices Slashed After iPhone 14 Launch

Pixel 6a Specifications and Features

The smartphone comes with Google’s own Tensor chip – a flagship grade chipset heavy on AI and machine learning. For the display, Google went with a decent 6.1″ Full HD+ panel that unfortunately doesn’t come with high-refresh rate support. The battery is quite sizeable at 4,410 mAh and supports fast charging up to 18W. Globally, the Pixel 6a only comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

WATCH VIDEO: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Should You Upgrade?

Being a Pixel phone, the 6a offers best-in-class imaging thanks to its machine learning algorithms coupled with the dual 12 megapixel wide and ultrawide cameras. The primary sensor – IMX363 is has been Google’s go-to sensor for past few phones like the Pixel 3, 4 and 5. Features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur were introduced with last year’s Pixel 6 line but they’ve also made it to the budget-friendly Pixel 6a.

