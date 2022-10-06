Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch: How To Watch Made by Google Event Live, What To Expect

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 7 series later today. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will also be launched in India simultaneously, with the pre-orders beginning later tonight. Google will also launch its Pixel Watch during the “Made by Google” event, but it is not known if the Google Pixel Watch will be launched in India. With just a few hours to go for the event, let’s take a look as to how you can watch the event live and what you can expect in terms of price and specifications.

Made by Google Event: How To Watch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch livestream

The Made By Google event will begin at 7:30PM IST (10AM ET). The event will be livestreamed on Google’s official “Made By Google” YouTube channel. You can either log on to Made by Google’s YouTube channel to watch the livestream, or watch the event live from the video embedded below this paragraph.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price: What to expect

In terms of pricing, the Google Pixel 7 has been rumoured to launch at a price of $599.99, a recently-leaked Amazon listing had hinted. While this is Rs 48,900 by direct conversion, we expect the Pixel 7 to be launched at a price of around Rs 55,000 or more including import costs and duties in India.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at $899. Again, while the direct conversion here is about Rs 73,600, our guess is the price will go up to around Rs 80,000 in India, factoring in the import costs and duties.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications: What to expect

The Google Pixel 7’s specifications have also leaked on several occasions. According to a recent leak from a noted tipster, the Google Pixel 7 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Pixel 7 will come with a dual rear camera setup that is said to house a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 may come with an 11-megapixe selfie snapper.

The smartphone is said to come with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Further, the Pixel 7 will also come with Google’s Titan security chip.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO dispay with a QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro will also come with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, which is said to come with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 Pro will also have the same 11-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is said to be a 5,000mAh battery on the Pixel 7 Pro, paired with the same 30W fast charging. Further, the Pixel 7 Pro will also come with Google’s Titan security chip.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here