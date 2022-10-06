Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Today: Here's What To Expect In Terms Of Price, Specs And More

With Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launching today, there is a lot of excitement around the Pixel 7 series. This time around, Google will also bring the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to India. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be the first Google flagship smartphones to launch in the country after the Pixel 3 series in 2018. Prices and specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been leaked on multiple occasions, and in this article, we will tell you what you can expect from the Pixel 7 series in India.

Google Pixel 7 price in India (rumoured)

The Pixel 7 was recently hinted to come at a price of $599.99 for the base 128GB storage variant, according to a leaked Amazon listing. Now, while $599.99 is roughly Rs 48,900 by direct conversion, we speculate the Pixel 7 to come to India at a price of over Rs 55,000, factoring in the imports costs and duties in India.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India (rumoured)

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be launched at the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro at $899 onwards. This, by direct conversion is roughly Rs 73,300. However, factoring in the import costs and taxes, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to be launched at a price of around Rs 80,000 in India.

Google Pixel 7 specfications (expected)

The Google Pixel 7’s specifications have also leaked on several occasions. According to a recent leak from a noted tipster, the Google Pixel 7 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Pixel 7 will come with a dual rear camera setup that is said to house a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 may come with an 11-megapixe selfie snapper.

The smartphone is said to come with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Further, the Pixel 7 will also come with Google’s Titan security chip.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO dispay with a QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro will also come with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, which is said to come with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 Pro will also have the same 11-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is said to be a 5,000mAh battery on the Pixel 7 Pro, paired with the same 30W fast charging. Further, the Pixel 7 Pro will also come with Google’s Titan security chip.

