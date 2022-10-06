Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Launch Event: Pixel 7 Starts At Rs 59,999; Pixel 7 Pro Priced At Rs 84,999

Read more

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has been launched during the “Made by Google” event on October 6, 2022. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is also launched in India simultaneously. Google Pixel 7 starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+128GB version while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB+128GB version. Google also launched its Pixel Watch during the “Made by Google” event.

The Pixel 7 will come with a dual rear camera setup that is said to house a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 may come with an 11-megapixe selfie snapper.The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Further, the Pixel 7 also comes with Google’s Titan security chip.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO dispay with a QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro also comes with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a triple rear camera, which is said to come with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 Pro also have the same 11-megapixel selfie snapper.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here