Google Pixel 7 Pro Renders Surface Online: Here's How the Phone May Look

Google launched its premium Pixel 6 series last year that not only comes with a new design but also packs the proprietary Tensor chipset. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also received high praises from reviewers for the camera system that old Pixel phones are also known for. Less than six months after their official launch, high-resolution renders of Pixel 7 Pro have been leaked by tipster OnLeaks with digital publication SmartPrix. The renders indicate no differences between Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro in terms of design. Additionally, the Pixel 6 series did not launch in India officially.

The report highlights a black colour edition of Google Pixel 7 Pro that again has a dual-tone finish. We can notice two shades of black with the rectangular camera module adopting a darker tone. The panel above the camera module has a grey finish. The publication notes the Google Pixel 7 Pro would carry a 6.7 to 6.8-inch curved display with a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The screen will have an OLED panel that would “challenge Samsung’s current flagship" Galaxy S22 Ultra. The bottom of the device would include dual stereo speakers alongside a USB Type-C port for charging. The left side of the smartphone will reportedly have a SIM card tray as well as a power button and volume rockers.

The horizontal camera module will reportedly house three cameras. The rear camera system is also said to carry a periscope-style telephoto camera to enable higher optical zoom. The report claims the camera module on the Pixel 7 Pro would be bumpier. It also notes the phone would measure 11.2mm in thickness if the rear camera bump is included. The dimensions of the smartphone are said to be approximately 163×76.6×8.7mm.

The report does not highlight Google Pixel 7 Pro’s specifications and the launch date also remains unclear. Since details are surfacing so early, readers are advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

