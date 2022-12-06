Google Pixel 7 Series And Pixel 6A Get New Android Update But Still No Sign Of 5G Support In India

Google is offering a new update this week for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a among other smartphones. The update brings the latest December 2022 security patch and a slew of other improvements.

The latest Pixel Drop was eagerly anticipated because it was believed that Google will enable 5G on its Pixel devices in India with this update. But as things turn out, we still don’t have 5G support in the country for the latest Google Pixel phones.

Google had mentioned that it will soon offer the 5G update for these Pixel phones in India without giving us a timeline. So, when the update alert popped up, many thought this update could finally open the gates to 5G for their Pixel smartphones.

But it seems Google is yet to finalise the release which will activate 5G bands in India for the company. “We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest,” a Google spokesperson confirmed to News18 Tech back in October.

The new Pixel Drop update is around 471MB in size and promises improvements in network connectivity, battery and charging performance and better voice calling quality. Pixel users in some countries are also getting the OneVPN service which is not launching in India, as Google has confirmed earlier.

5G in India is available through operators such as Jio and Airtel, who have launched their service in select cities for now and offering next-gen connectivity on the existing 4G tariffs.

Google, Apple and Samsung are some of the handset makers who did not support 5G networks in India. The Indian government sought a reply from these companies, forcing the brands to expedite their process. While Samsung and Apple are almost ready to roll out, Google is still lagging behind its rivals.

Google has launched a slew of Pixel phones in India this year, which includes the Pixel 6a as well. We also saw Google launch its first Pixel flagships in the country for the first time in three years with the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The new Pixel 7 series has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 59,999 and you get them in single 128GB storage variants.

Read all the Latest Tech News here