Google Pixel 8 Series To Feature Tensor 'G3' And 12GB RAM: Report
Google Pixel 8 Series To Feature Tensor 'G3' And 12GB RAM: Report

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Google could showcase the phones early at Google I/O 2023.

Rumor mill surrounding the next mainline flagships from Google has picked up. The Pixel 8 series could be unveiled as early as May 2023.

It has just been a month since Google launched the Pixel 7 series, and now, the rumor mill has already picked up surrounding the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, slated to launch in October next year.

As per a report by Android Police, the next mainline flagships from Google will feature the next-generation Tensor G3 processor and 12GB RAM.

The Pixel 8 Pro could also feature a QHD+ display (2822 x 1344), and the Pixel 8 will reportedly stick to an FHD+ panel (2268 x 1080). The actual screen sizes still need to be in the clear.

The report also claims that Google could showcase the phones early at Google I/O 2023 as it did for the Pixel 7 series. Also, none of the Pixel 8 devices are expected to offer foldable functionality.

According to a report, the third-generation Google Tensor chipset, which will power the Pixel 8 series, was reported to be the next-generation Tensor G3 chipset that Samsung was testing in August of this year. The chipset is codenamed ‘Zuma.’

Current flagship – The Google Pixel 7 series is now available in India, with the Pixel 7 retailing for Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro coming in at Rs 84,999. Google has launched a mainline Pixel flagship after three years in the country – skipping the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series smartphones.

