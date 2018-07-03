English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Pixel And Pixel 2 Devices Get Android P Beta 3
The DP4 comes with a bunch of new features such as revised gesture navigation button, a toggle for choosing light/dark mode, etc. along with the usual bug fixes and refinement in overall performance.
(Image: Google)
Google has released yet another beta build called Android P Beta 3 (Developer Preview 4) for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL. Images for the fourth developer preview are live on Google website for all four devices. If users have previously installed Developer manually, they can either wait for the OTA update or manually upgrade to the latest version by downloading the system image file. The DP4 comes with a bunch of new features such as revised gesture navigation button, a toggle for choosing light/dark mode, etc. along with the usual bug fixes and refinement in overall performance.
Alongside Google, Essential also released a new Android P Beta update to the Essential PH-1 smartphone and other devices in the Android P Beta program such as the Nokia 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will pick up the update very soon. Coming to the features included in the new DP4, Android Police reported that Google has modified the gesture navigation back button, which is now similar to the Xiaomi’s on-screen back navigation key.
Other devices on the Android P Beta program such as Nokia 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S would soon pick up the update as well. With regard to the features, Android Police reports that Google has modified the gesture navigation back button, which bears similarity to Xiaomi’s on-screen back navigation key.
Another feature update is the ability to manually choose dark or light launcher themes. Google has included a new setting called ‘Device theme’ which is placed right under the display section and comes with three options – Automatic, Light and Dark. So, for example, if the user selects the ‘Dark’ theme, the navigation panel becomes dark. The ‘Automatic’ option will change it according to the wallpaper. The Android P Beta 3 OTA is said to rollout soon.
Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
