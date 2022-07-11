Google Pixel Buds Pro India Launch On July 28, Pre-Orders Open July 21: All Details

Google is set to launch its next smartphone in the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6a soon. Alongside the Pixel 6a, Google had also announced the Google Pixel Buds Pro during the company’s Google I/O Developer Conference back in May.

Now, the company has confirmed that it will be launching the Google Pixel Buds Pro in India on July 28. In a response to a user’s query on Facebook, the Made By Google Facebook page commented on a post, saying that the Pixel Buds Pro will go on pre-orders on July 21, and will be available for sale starting July 28 in regions like United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The company said it will share more information soon.

ALSO READ: Report Shows 36 Percent Google Pixel Owners Want To Switch To Other Brand

According to Google’s post, the Pixel Buds Pro will be available for sale starting July 28, and you will be able to pre-order the Google Pixel Buds Pro in India starting July 21. It is being said that the Mountain View, California-based company may launch the Pixel 6a alongside the Google Pixel Buds Pro later this month.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro have been priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs 15,862) earlier this year. The TWS earbuds will be the first TWS from Google to come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Google had said that it has built the ANC system with a custom 6-core chip that runs the company’s proprietary algorithms.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

The Google Pixel 6a, which will come as a mid-ranger in the Pixel 6 series, will come with a Google Tensor chip, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will come with a 6.1-inch display, and a dual camera setup. Google Pixel 6a has been priced at $449 (roughly Rs 35,600).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.