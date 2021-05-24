Google Pixel Buds Showing Remaining Battery Life in Hours: New Android 12 Feature?

Google last week unveiled the latest software version - Android 12. Along with Android 12, several new features are expected to come to Android smartphones later this year. One of the upcoming new capability that comes with the latest Android version is that the Pixel Buds users could see the remaining battery life in hours on Android 12. While the Pixel Buds Companion app already shows the battery percentage for each component - each earbud and charging case. According to a report in 9to5Google, a user is already seeing how many hours of battery life his Pixel Buds have left.

The timeline appears below the battery percentage for the left and right buds, but doesn’t show the time left on the charging case. In the screenshots shared by 9to5Mac, the battery estimate differs between the right and the left earbuds when charged to 100 percent. This, according to the report, could be reflective of the battery health or the observation that the battery drains differently between each buds. The person who shared the screenshots was on Android 12 Beta 1 and their Pixel Buds were running on firmware version 553 that was released in February.

The 9to5Google report says that Google could be in the process of A/B testing this capability. Android has, for long, provided a similar time-based estimate for smartphones and tablets. For the Pixel Buds, Google provides one more actionable piece of information for owners than percentage. It is not known if this feature is an Android 12-exclusive and if so, if it will be available for non-Google accessories.

