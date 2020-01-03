Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Google Pixel Bug Causes Icons to Disappear Randomly from Homescreen

The December update from Google Pixel had a minor bug with the Pixel Launcher app which has affected Pixel 2, Pixel 3a, as well as Pixel 4 series phones.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
Google Pixel Bug Causes Icons to Disappear Randomly from Homescreen
Image for Representation

In December, Google had rolled out the first Pixel ‘feature drop’, along with the December security patch. While the updates remove bugs and provides fixes, the latest update from Google Pixel is adding to the troubles of the users. Unfortunately, the December update is reported to have a minor bug with the Pixel Launcher app, which causes apps icons to disappear randomly from the home screen. The bug is reported to have affected Pixel 2, Pixel 3a, as well as Pixel 4 series phones.

According to a report, while the icon disappears from the home screen, the app name remains visible. It is more daunting in the Favorites tray, as it looks entirely empty with no app label. The visual nuisance caused by the December Security update from Google Pixel is a problem for a number of Pixel users. While tapping at the missing icon space immediately loads the icon and launches the app, it might act as a trouble for new users.

Also, since not everyone memorizes their home screen perfectly, it might be an added trouble for them too. As of now, there is no real pattern of the icons disappearing from the Pixel Launcher. While the bug is not affecting every user, it usually causes an issue while restarting the phone. Pixel has not provided a solution yet, however, it might provide a fix with the next security patch.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

