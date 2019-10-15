English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Google Pixel Event 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 4, PixelBook Go, Google Next Mini

News18.com | October 15, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps
Google will be unveiling its new range of hardware products today where the highlight is going to be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Apart from that, the search giant is expected to launch a new affordable PixelBook Go and new smart home products under the 'Nest'' branding. There is a rumour that a Pixel Watch might also make an appearance.

From the various leaks and rumours that have been doing rounds on the internet, we know that the Pixel 4 will feature an updated and super-fast Google Assistant, advanced camera features like astrophotography, and Motion Sense gestures powered by Soli that will let users control the phone by just waving their hands in front of the screen.
Read More
Oct 15, 2019 5:42 pm (IST)

In just a few moments, Google will kick-off its hardware event straight from New York...

Google Pixel Event 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 4, PixelBook Go, Google Next Mini

As for the specifications, the Pixel 4 will feature a 5.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED 90Hz display, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a larger 6.3-inch display with the same resolution and refresh rate. The handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and storage options starting at 64GB.

Google has already confirmed that this time the primary camera will include two sensors. As per leaks, these will be 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors and will offer telephoto capabilities. At the front, the phones will pack 8-megapixel cameras with support for face unlock. Google is expected to expand the ability of the face unlock feature just like Apple. So it is possible that we will see the front camera be used to authenticate payments and transactions. The handset has been confirmed to come in at least three colours, Just Black, Clearly White and Oh So Orange. However, in a recent leak, we saw other colours like ‘Maybe Pink', ‘Sky Blue', ‘Really Yellow', ‘Slightly Green.' An alleged retail box of the Pixel 4 was also spotted recently which confirmed that the handset is going to come with an 18W fast charger, a USB Type-C cable and a quick switch adapter (USB Type-C to USB-A). So no headphones or a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter this time

  • 10 - 13 Oct, 2019 | Freedom Trophy
    IND vs SA
    601/5
    156.3 overs
    		 275/10
    105.4 overs
    India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    147/7
    20.0 overs
    		 134/6
    20.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    182/6
    20.0 overs
    		 147/10
    19.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    165/5
    20.0 overs
    		 101/10
    17.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    297/9
    50.0 overs
    		 299/5
    48.2 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram