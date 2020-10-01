Google Pixel Fans, Rejoice! Google Confirms Pixel 4a Will Be Available in India from October 17

Google has finally launched its Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. While neither of the new phones will make their way to India, we will get the standard Google Pixel 4a that the company had first announced in August this year. The Pixel 4a is the only Google smartphone of 2020 that will make it to Indian markets, as things stand. And now we have a date, as to when you will be able to snare one. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4a will be made available in India on October 17 via Flipkart. The company revealed the date while answering a query that an Indian user on Twitter about the Pixel 4a availability in India. Google said that the phone will be available from October 17 via Flipkart.

A user going by the Twitter handle @Roger_Syngkli had put the question on Google's new Pixel device announcement. The company later responded to his tweet saying, "Hi Roger, we appreciate your interest in our Pixel devices. The Pixel 4a launches in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart." The Pixel 4a's entry to the Indian market was confirmed in August itself, when the phone was launched globally. While we knew that the new affordable Pixel smartphone will come to our markets in October, we did not have an exact date until now. Flipkart's landing page for the Pixel 4a has also been live for quite some time now. The Flipkart page also does not mention the October 17 availability yet.

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch display, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The phone retains a 12-megapixel camera from last year's Pixel 3a at the back. It was launched in just one variant at this time - a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The Google Pixel 4a has a 3140mAh battery. It was launched in the US for $349 (Rs. 25,680 by direct conversion). There is no word on the pricing in India yet.