Google Pixel Fold With LTPO OLED Display Tipped to Launch Later This Year

Google Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable smartphone, may launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 (October 1 to December 31), David Naranjo of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) claims. The analyst also adds that the Google Pixel 6 Pro will launch in the same quarter, corroborating old news that stated the launch of the Pixel 6 series on October 19. Their sales could take some time after the launch of the phones if rumours are accurate. Google’s parent Alphabet has been rumoured to be working on a foldable device for quite some time, but we are yet to hear some concrete information. Naranjo adds that Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 6 Pro will feature LTPO OLED displays made by Samsung Display.

Earlier, it was reported that the company is developing the Google Pixel Fold under the codename ‘passport.’ Earlier in 2019, the software confirmed that it is working on a prototype foldable phone but only for internal testing purposes. Google’s foldable smartphone could be a game-changer as very few OEMs have successfully launched commercial folding phones. Samsung has so far aced the game with water-resistant Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 - both launched recently. However, apart from the complex form factor, several apps also need optimisation for a large display. A Google Pixel Fold would then be an exciting product as the company would offer a stock Android experience for foldable.

With the announcement of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max having a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz marks 20 models that are current and rumored that use LTPO OLED panels from SDC. pic.twitter.com/5wlbsl2HF1— David Naranjo (@DSCCDave) September 16, 2021

Apple has also been rumoured to be working on a foldable smartphone for quite some time, but there isn’t much information out yet. Meanwhile, Google Pixel 6 series that includes Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been unveiled by the company. Both smartphones will pack the in-house Silicon chipset named Tensor. Google said that the Tensor chip would help improve the smartphone’s camera capabilities, speech recognition, and many other features. The smartphones have a camera bar that runs through the width of the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, while the Pixel 6 vanilla will come with a dual rear camera setup (without the telephoto lens).

