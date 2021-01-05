Google Pixel January Software Update Brings Functional Updates, Bug Fixes to Pixel Smartphones

Google pushes software updates to its Pixel smartphones on a monthly basis, which majorly cater to functionality updates, bug fixes, and security patches every month. With the first few days of January already gone, Google has now started rolling out the update for the month for Pixel smartphones. The January update brings the latest security patch, along with some functional updates that fix some lingering bugs on Android.

The new update fixes a volume issue on the Pixel 5 and takes care of some unwanted speaker sounds heard in certain scenarios on the Pixel 4a 5G that were coming up due to a bug. The new update also fixes the buggy auto-brightness under certain lighting conditions for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5 smartphones. All Google Pixel smartphones currently in the market are getting the update, including the Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and the latest Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

One of the three functional changes that the January 2021 update brings is a fix to a bug that causes certain apps to restart intermittently. Further, it also fix an auto-rotation problem that appears in certain device orientations. The third major bug fix that comes with Google's January update for Pixel smartphones exterminates a bug that prevents affected Pixel smartphones from making calls over certain MVNO networks.

Users can update their Google Pixel smartphones by going into the smartphone's settings. You can check for the update by going to Settings > Advanced > System Update and then download the latest update, if it has started reflecting on your Pixel smartphone.