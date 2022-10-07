Google Pixel Lifetime Sales Near 30 Million: Reports

Now that Google has launched the Pixel 7 series, a new report claims that Google has been able to sell roughly close to 30 million Pixel devices ever since it introduced the Pixel line in 2016 with the launch of the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

WATCH VIDEO: Pixel 7 And Everything Else Announced At The Google Event

The report by GizmoChina suggests that it was Bloomberg’s Vlad Savov who had originally came across the information in an IDC report. Additionally, Savov says that despite having sold 27.6 million units, this figure is miniscule and makes for “one-tenth of Samsung’s 2021 sales, and that “Google would need 60 years to sell as many phones as Samsung sells in one.” He also mentions that the all smaller Pixels has always outsold their larger counterparts.

Google is hoping to grab a chunk of the pie currently enjoyed by the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Apple in India. Not only has Google launched a mainline Pixel flagship after roughly three years, it has priced the Pixel 7 series competitively in India to increase the market share. In fact, according to some reports by Nikkei Asia, Google has ordered 8 million Pixel 7 devices, making it the largest order the American tech giant has ever placed for a mainline Pixel device.

Google has launched the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively. To justify the Rs 25,000 price difference, Google offers a triple camera setup on the Pixel 7 Pro, while the vanilla 7 ships with a dual camera setup. Both new models feature Google’s second generation Tensor chip – The Tensor G2. Sales for the Pixel 7 series in India are slated to begin on October 13, 2022.

