English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pixel, Nexus Smartphones Start Receiving April Android Security Update; Here's How to Update
Here are the latest security patches that Google has started rolling out to the Pixel and Nexus devices and how to install them.
Google has started rolling out April Android Security update to the Pixel and Nexus devices. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
Google April Android security update has started to roll out on Pixel and Nexus devices. The new security update by Google has up to 56 'functional updates' for its compatible devices, along with some dedicated improvements for the Pixel-series smartphones. The new update has been released in the form of OTA ZIP files as well as an over-the-air (OTA) update for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C tablets.
Google has unveiled the April Android security patch in two security patch levels with both the levels addressing separate system-level issues.
Pixel and Nexus smartphone users can check for the latest Android security update by going to Settings > System Updates. Users can also install the OTA ZIP- files of the update through its unlocked bootloader. The mentioned OTA ZIP files can also be sideloaded over the existing version of the software on these devices. Pro users can use the factory images to update to the latest Android security patch.
Also read: Samsung Brings GIFs to Always-On Display on Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8
As for the improvements introduced to the Pixel range of smartphones, the April Android Security patch by Google brings enhancements on start time logging, modem stability, micro-video performance in the camera, general connectivity for all Pixel devices as well as battery performance optimisation to the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL.
How to Download?
Google Pixel and Nexus smartphone users can download the April Android Security update in factory images here and in an OTA ZIP format here.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Google has unveiled the April Android security patch in two security patch levels with both the levels addressing separate system-level issues.
Pixel and Nexus smartphone users can check for the latest Android security update by going to Settings > System Updates. Users can also install the OTA ZIP- files of the update through its unlocked bootloader. The mentioned OTA ZIP files can also be sideloaded over the existing version of the software on these devices. Pro users can use the factory images to update to the latest Android security patch.
Also read: Samsung Brings GIFs to Always-On Display on Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8
As for the improvements introduced to the Pixel range of smartphones, the April Android Security patch by Google brings enhancements on start time logging, modem stability, micro-video performance in the camera, general connectivity for all Pixel devices as well as battery performance optimisation to the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL.
How to Download?
Google Pixel and Nexus smartphone users can download the April Android Security update in factory images here and in an OTA ZIP format here.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Separation; Read Their Joint Statement
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
- Ajay Devgn Celebrates 49th Birthday With Kajol In Paris; See Pictures
- Amitabh Bachchan Sings For Movie Despite Medical Procedures; See Pics
- Indian Spielberg Fans Deserve Ready Player One; Warner Bros Must Deliver