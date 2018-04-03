English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Pixel, Nexus Smartphones Start Receiving April Android Security Update; Here's How to Update

Here are the latest security patches that Google has started rolling out to the Pixel and Nexus devices and how to install them.

Updated:April 3, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
Google Pixel, Nexus Smartphones Start Receiving April Android Security Update; Here's How to Update
Google has started rolling out April Android Security update to the Pixel and Nexus devices. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
Google April Android security update has started to roll out on Pixel and Nexus devices. The new security update by Google has up to 56 'functional updates' for its compatible devices, along with some dedicated improvements for the Pixel-series smartphones. The new update has been released in the form of OTA ZIP files as well as an over-the-air (OTA) update for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C tablets.

Google has unveiled the April Android security patch in two security patch levels with both the levels addressing separate system-level issues.

Pixel and Nexus smartphone users can check for the latest Android security update by going to Settings > System Updates. Users can also install the OTA ZIP- files of the update through its unlocked bootloader. The mentioned OTA ZIP files can also be sideloaded over the existing version of the software on these devices. Pro users can use the factory images to update to the latest Android security patch.

As for the improvements introduced to the Pixel range of smartphones, the April Android Security patch by Google brings enhancements on start time logging, modem stability, micro-video performance in the camera, general connectivity for all Pixel devices as well as battery performance optimisation to the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL.

How to Download?

Google Pixel and Nexus smartphone users can download the April Android Security update in factory images here and in an OTA ZIP format here.

Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
