Google 'Pixel of Business' Website Launched to Attract Enterprise Customers

Google has launched new website to attract business customers to buy Google Pixel phones. The company had previously launched a similar Android Enterprise and Android Enterprise Essentials services that essentially manage the Android operating system on smartphones by offering security and management-related incentives to professionals over regular Android users. The new Pixel for Business website essentially highlights the benefits of Google Pixel phones bundled with Google Workspace plans and Android Enterprise. The Pixel for Business website is now live for enterprise customers in the US, and the company is yet to share details over its global availability.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel for Business project aims to offers services through Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4a by covering three areas - Safe and secure all by design, Manage devices simple and seamlessly, and Help when and where you need it. For safety, the company highlights Google's custom-built security Titan M chip, first introduced with the Pixel 3 in 2018. The company is also promising three years of Android OS update. The section also highlights that Google Pixel is certified for government and enterprise (Common Criteria/NIAP, FIPS 140-2, STIG). The "Manage devices simple and seamlessly" is focused on ease of enterprise deployment with zero-touch enrollment that does not require manual setup, configuration through management APIs, and Android Enterprise Recommended status. Customers can also create a personal profile alongside the existing work profile to "keep data secure" and protect the employee's privacy.

Lastly, Google also highlights the benefits of a Google phone running services with a Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) account. Enterprise customers can enjoy several new features and services via apps like Gmail, Docs, Duo, and Meet. Overall, the phones do not come with any new hardware but here, the software-side is what Google is trying to advertise to business customers through Pixel phones. The cost of smartphones remains unchanged.