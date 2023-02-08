Google Pixel Phones Get February 2023 Security Update: All Details

Google Pixel users are getting the latest software update for February 2023. The update is compatible with Pixel phones starting from 4a going up to the latest Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Google’s release is global, so countries like Canada, US, and India are getting it around the same time.

The update is rolling out gradually so you might have to manually check on your phone if the update has popped up yet or not. Pixel users in India have already started receiving the update and even though it is not a large size file it does carry value in downloading for your device.

The global variant of Pixel phones eligible for this update are getting the software version TQ1A.230205.002, as mentioned in this post by Google. They have also shared a detailed list of the improvements expected by Pixel users after this update.

The February 2023 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details.

Accessibility - Fix for issue preventing touch interaction with Braille keyboard in certain conditions

Audio - Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while Clear Calling is enabled in certain conditions.

Bluetooth - Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories

Framework - Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work profile calendar information from updating in the background

Pixel users who still use the Pixel 3, 3XL or even the Pixel 3a will not be getting this update as their OS support cycle ended last year.

Interestingly, Pixel 4 is also not on the list, but a new development suggests the company will release its last update via security patch. The update brings the phones to the February 2023 security patch. The Pixel 4 series was launched in 2019 with a commitment to provide three years of software updates, including three major Android updates.

The build numbers for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are TP1A.221005.002.B2 and TP1A.221005.002.B2 respectively. And, notably, this update doesn’t bring the changes and improvements that were introduced with the Android 13 QPR1 update in December last year.

