Google Pixel Phones in India Get 5G Support via Android 13 Beta Update
Google Pixel Phones in India Get 5G Support via Android 13 Beta Update

January 11, 2023

New Delhi, India

Now that the latest beta build supports 5G, the official stable build should not be too far out.



Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users with latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update can access 5G services from Jio and Airtel in India.

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users who have enrolled in Google’s Android beta program and have installed the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, are now able to access 5G services from Indian carriers, Jio and Airtel, on their Pixel phones.

With the widespread rollout of 5G in India, many smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung have released software updates enabling 5G connectivity on their devices. However, Google’s Pixel phones have lagged behind, with the expected stable roll-out of 5G support for these devices delayed. 



According to a recent report by TelecomTalk, users of Google’s Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series who have installed the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their devices— can connect to the Jio and Airtel 5G networks in India. This will allow Pixel users to experience faster data speeds and improved connectivity when using their devices in areas covered by these 5G networks.

The official update from Google is expected to rollout in Q1, this year. “We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023," Google had said in an official statement.

Pixel 6a is Google’s most affordable 5G handset. It comes with the Tensor G1 chip, while the more recent Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature the second-generation Tensor G2 chipset that supports 22 5G bands compared to the 17—supported by the Pixel 6a.

January 11, 2023
last updated:January 11, 2023, 14:14 IST
