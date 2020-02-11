Take the pledge to vote

Tech

News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Pixel Phones May Get Better Battery Life if Ultra Low Power Mode Lands on Android

The Ultra Low power mode feature may land on Pixel devices with one of the Android 11 beta versions.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Google Pixel Phones May Get Better Battery Life if Ultra Low Power Mode Lands on Android
Image for Representation

Google Pixel users can perhaps look forward to even better battery life on their phones soon. That is, if the rumoured Ultra Low Power Mode becomes a reality. Google is expected to add a new “Ultra Low power mode” to Android sometime this year, perhaps with the final release of Android 11 in H2 2020. According to 9to5Google, the Ultra Low power mode feature may land on Pixel devices with one of the Android 11 beta versions, in the near future. A code change, which has been spotted, has raised speculations about this feature being a part of the Pixel 5 smartphone. The final release of Android 11 as well as the fifth generation Pixel phones is expected later this year.

In a tweet, Mishaal Rahman of XDA developers suggested that “The feature will save more power than the existing "low power" (battery saver) mode as it will limit the user experience of the device, likely by limiting what apps you have access to. You can find a similar feature in many OEM skins.” As of now, there has been no official confirmation by Google on what this feature is and if it is expected to be a part of the Android operating system soon. Meanwhile, the battery saver mode that is currently available on Pixel devices, changes a few things in order to save your battery. On switching to this mode, the theme of the phone switches to dark mode, apps are restricted from working in the background and sucking battery charge and location data for apps is not shared when the phone's screen is off, all of which combine to save the phone's battery charge.

