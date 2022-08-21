Google Pixel Smartphone Users Facing Issues After Getting The Android 13 Update: All Details

Google released the new Android 13 update for existing Pixel smartphone users this week, but everything hasn’t gone according to plan. Many users have faced delays in getting the update, while some have observed that the Android 13 update made some features unusable.

New reports suggest the Pixel users have not been able to use wireless charging after installing the latest operating system (OS).

These Pixel users have shared their issue on forums like Reddit, complaining that their phone is not supporting wireless charging after the Android 13 update.

The reported problem has been noticed on models like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro along with Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. These premium phones support wireless charging, while the Pixel 3a, 4a and even the 6a cannot have issues because they do not support the feature.

Google has not officially confirmed the problem, but we are hopeful that a software fix should ideally take care of this issue. Wireless charging is an add-on feature on the Pixel smartphones and we are not sure how the new Android version update has made it unusable.

In addition to wireless charging, it seems the Android 13 update has caused more problems for Pixel users. Some Google Fi users talked about not being able to access the Rich Communication Services (RCS) to connect on their Pixel phones after installing the Android 13 version.

Google launched the Pixel 6a smartphone in many countries recently, including India, where the company has not launched a Pixel phone since the Pixel 4a few years back. The new Pixel smartphone has launched in India for Rs 43,999 and you only have a single RAM variant in the marke.t

