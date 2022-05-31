Google Pixel Tablet Will Come With Universal Stylus Support: Everything We Know About The Device

Google is reportedly working on a tablet, which might be called the Pixel Tablet. The Pixel Tablet has been rumoured in the past, but now a report has said that the upcoming tab may come with a much-required feature, which is support for for cross-manufacturer styluses.

The Google Pixel Tab might come with support for USI (Universal Stylus Initiative), which is an industry-wide stylus standard that Google joined in 2018. The Google Pixel Tablet will allow users to use from a range of styluses from third-party manufacturers. USI is already supported across several Chromebooks, allowing them to be used with styluses from different manufacturers. Now, while there are many Android tablets that support styluses like Samsung’s S-Pen, none of them are certified to work with USI.

Earlier this year, USI announced a new version, USI 2.0 which includes a new wireless charging feature that could allow compatible styluses to be charged simply by placing them next to the device, similar to how Apple Pencil charges on the frame of the iPad.

Now, Google’s tablet appearing in the USI database is an indication of the tablet actually being in the works. The company, during its Google I/O keynote, confirmed that it is working on a tablet, but it will come sometime in the next year.

Here’s a sneak peek at our upcoming Pixel tablet 👀 A next-generation @Android tablet powered by Google Tensor, designed to complement your Pixel phone.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/5WU6O09UKd — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Google’s Pixel Tablet will be the first tablet since 2018’s Pixel Slate that ran on Chrome OS and had an unverwhelming performance in the market. The new Pixel Tablet will be powered by Android, not Chrome OS. Google has said that the tablet will be powered by the Google Tensor chip that also powers the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google says that the Pixel Tablet will be “the perfect companion to your Pixel phone” and is meant to bridge the gap between your home life and the on-the-go life. According to a video teaser that Google has released, the Pixel tablet will come with a single rear camera and will come with a rectangular design with rather thick bezels. Google is also planning to bring the Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel 6a in the near future.

