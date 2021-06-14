Google Pixel Users Can Now Hide Their Photos With New Google Photos Locked Folder Feature

Google last month announced several new features for Google Photos during its Google I/O Conference. The company also announced a locked folder feature for Google Photos that allows users to hide their sensitive photos or videos in a secure folder protected by a passcode or fingerprint. The feature is now going live for some Google Pixel now. The Locked Folder feature comes as part of the new Pixel Feature Drop that rolled out last week. Users can find the new locked folder feature in their library.

Photos or vidoes saved in the Locked Folder will not appear in the photo grid, search, albums, and memories. They also won’t appear in third-party apps. The hidden photos, however, can not be backed up on the cloud. In case a photo/ video was already backed up, Google will delete them from the cloud and they will only exist locally in the folder. Users can start using the Locked Folder by going into Library > Utilities > Locked Folder. Once users set it up, they can start adding their existing photos or videos from their library.

Pixel users can also set up the Google Camera app to directly save new photos or videos to the locked folder. For using this feature, users need to open the camera app, tap on the gallery icon in the upper right-hand corner, and select “Locked Folder" from the list.

The feature is only rolling out for Google Pixel smartphones including the Google Pixel 3 series, Pixel 4 series, and the Pixel 5. While the feature remains exclusive for Pixel smartphones right now, Google says that it will roll out Locked Folders to other Android devices later this year.

