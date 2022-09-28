Google Pixel Watch Coming On October 6: Everything We Know About Google's First Smartwatch So Far

Google’s first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch will be launched on October 6 alongside the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during the company’s ‘Made by Google’ event. The Google Pixel Watch will be launched after months of speculation around Google’s smartwatch.

Recently, we saw the first teaser about the Google Pixel Watch that shows the design details of the Pixel Watch. The video shows a similar design to what we have seen in leaked renders in the past. The Pixel Watch has a round dial with a curved screen. There is a digital crown, and the Pixel Watch seems to have its own strap attaching mechanism. While we pretty much know exactly what the Pixel Watch will look like, there isn’t much information on the internals of Google’s smartwatch. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch.

According to reports, Google may launch three variants of the Google Pixel Watch, which will include one Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model and other two LTE-supported models. Further, the Google Pixel Watch is expected to run on a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset with a 1.5GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Google has also said that the Pixel Watch will come with many health and fitness-related features, but we don’t know what physical sensors the Google Pixel Watch will come with yet.

Battery specifications of the Google Pixel Watch are not known yet, but reports suggest that the Google Pixel Watch may come with a single-day battery backup. There is said to be a USB type-C charging cable, which will attach to the watch via a magnetic puck.

In terms of software, the Google Pixel Watch is said to come with an improved software experience. The smartwatch is said to support Google Assistant where you can directly give commands to the watch. Further, the LTE version of the Pixel Watch will also support Google Maps, which the company also showed during the Google I/O in May, where the Pixel Watch was first showcased. The Pixel Watch will run on a version of Google’s Wear OS, but will come with several new features that we don’t know much about.

