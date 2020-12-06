Google Pixel XE' Alleged Live Images Show Hole-Punch Display, Other Specifications Leaked

The Google Pixel XE is said to be a new smartphone from the software giant, and its alleged live images have surfaced online. As per the leaked images available on SlashLeaks, the phone is said to have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout that houses the front camera, along with support for NFC, Bluetooth, and dual-SIM cards. Additionally, a separate report has indicated that the mysterious Google Pixel XE runs on Android 11. At the moment, Google has not officially confirmed the development of the smartphone, and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

The shown CPU frequencies in the screenshot by Italian publication Tomshw indicate that the smartphone does not carry a flagship mobile processor. Notably, a Geekbench listing of the Google Pixel XE highlights features such as 6GB RAM, Android 11, and an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The single-core and the multi-core scores of the alleged Google Pixel XE are shown as 551 and 1,484, respectively. Interestingly, the motherboard name reads as 'Miatoll' which is said to be the codename used by custom ROM developers of the Snapdragon 720G-powered Redmi Note 9 smartphones. Coincidentally, the Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a centred hole-punch and an LCD, with volume rockers on the right that match up to the ones in the leaked live image.

Earlier this year, Google released the Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 phones. The launch of the Google Pixel XE (if true) may only take place next year. In India, Google offers the Pixel 4a that comes with a price tag of Rs 31,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Some of the notable features of the smartphone include a single 12-megapixel rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone is available to purchase via Flipkart.