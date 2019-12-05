Google Play Awards 2019: Albo, Call of Duty Mobile, Spotify Announced as Winners
The list of Google Play Store apps that won awards this year is also available in the 'Best of Play' section.
Like every year, Google has once again released a list of the best apps on its Play Store for the year 2019. The tech giant has announced the winners across various apps, games, ebooks, movies, and audiobooks of the year. That's not it, as Google has also announced the winners for different categories under the Users' Choice 2019 class. Ablo has been named the Google Play's Best App of 2019. A video chat and communication app, Ablo helps travel-savvy users in meeting new people across the world. The app has some intriguing features, including an in-built language translator for video calls, challenges, miles, and much more.
Here is a list of all the winners-
· Standout Well-Being App: Woebot: Your Self-Care Expert (free)
· Best Accessibility Exerpeince: Envision AI (subscription)
· Best Social Impact: Wisdo (free)
· Most Beautiful Game: SHADOWGUN LEGENDS (free)
· Best Living Room Experience: Neverthink: Handpicked videos (free)
· Most Inventive: Tick Tock: A Tale of Two ($2.99)
· Standout Build for Billions Experience: Canva: Graphic Design & Logo, Flyer, Poster maker (free)
· Best Breakthrough App: SLOWLY (free)
· Best Breakthrough Game: MARVEL Strike Force (free)
There was also a users' choice category where Spotify won the best app while Call of Duty: Mobile won the best game. Interestingly, Indian app Hike Sticker Chat was recognized as one of the ‘Best Everyday Essential Apps’ of 2019 by Google Play. You can visit the full list here.
