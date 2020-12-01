Google Play Best of 2020 Awards Revealed: Wysa, Koo, Moj and Others Win in Different Categories

Google, like every year, has released a list of the best apps on its Play Store India for the year 2020. The software giant has announced the winners across various categories such as users' choice, games, and apps. Notably, the Best Android App award was given to the wellness app, Meditate with Wysa during the most stressful year, also colloquially referred to as the COVID-year by many. Similarly, as work from home during the pandemic has skyrocketed, the Users' Choice App Award was given Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More.

Starting with the gaming category, Google has divided the section into six sub-categories. The Legends of Runeterra that currently has over 50 lakh downloads won the Best Game award for 2020. Whereas, the World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) app bagged the Users' Choice Game award. Under the Best Competitive sub-gaming category, Google included titles such as Bullet Echo, KartRider Rush+, Legends of Runeterra, Rumble Hockey, and Top War: Battle Game. Best Indie Games on Google Play Store for 2020 are Cookies Must Die, Maze Machina, Motorsport Manager Racing, Reventure, and Sky: Children of the Light.

There are two more sub-gaming categories - Best Casual and Best Innovative that include apps such as Asian Cooking Star, EverMerge, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, Tuscany Villa, Fancade, Genshin Impact, Minimal Dungeon RPG, Ord, and Sandship: Crafting Factory.

Coming to the Best Apps, the section is divided into seven sub-categories. As mentioned, the Best Android app for 2020 award was given to 'Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa.' Whereas, the Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More app won the Users' Choice App of 2020 award. There's also a Best Everyday Essentials sub-category that has apps such as Koo, The Pattern, Zelish Meal Planning, Grocery Shopping & Recipes, and Zoom Cloud Meetings. Google has also announced apps that fall under the Best for Personal Growth category, that essentially helps users with career growth, meet daily targets, and more. Apps in this sub-category include Apna Job Search, Bolkar GK App, Mindhouse Modern Meditation, MyStore, and Writco.

Best Hidden Gems for 2020 include Chef Buddy, Finshots, Flyx, and goDutch. Other Best App sub-categories like Best for Fun includes apps such as Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts – Pratilipi FM, Moj Short Video App, MX TakaTak, Reface, and Vita. Best Apps for Good is another sub-category, that addresses apps around mental health. InnerHour Self-Care Therapy – Anxiety and Depression was listed under this category. All these apps are available to download for free via Google Play Store.