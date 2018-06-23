Google Play Introduces New Tools to Manage Subscriptions

Google has introduced several new features, including a "subscriptions centre", to help its users reduce barriers to signing-up on Google Play and grow their business. The subscriptions centre would act as a one-stop shop for users to manage their subscriptions on Google Play, the tech giant said this week. Through this feature, users would be able to renew, restore, cancel, check details and status of their subscriptions and also manage and update their payment methods.Google said subscriptions on Google Play continue to see huge growth, with subscribers growing over 80 per cent year over year."With the launch of the 'subscriptions centre', we're launching new 'deep links', you can use to direct your users to manage their subscriptions from your app, over email or via the web," Larry Yang and Angela Ying, product managers at Google Play wrote in a blog post.Additionally, the search engine giant is also incorporating a new subscription discovery section for Android users to let users find subscription-based apps through curated and localised collections."If a user cancels a subscription, we will now trigger a cancellation survey to give developers feedback as to why the user is cancelling," the two product managers added."We strongly believe that by building a great user experience, we build a high quality subscriber base. And by giving you tools and insights to better manage your business, you have the flexibility to do what is best for your business and your customers," they said.