Google Play Music Crosses 5 Billion Downloads on Play Store

The official Google music streaming service for years, Google Play Music, has crossed 5 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, which makes it the sixth app to cross this mark, following Chrome, Gmail, Maps, Search and YouTube, the media has reported. Incidentally, YouTube, Maps, Search, Gmail, and Chrome come pre-installed on Android devices, thus, helping their numbers. With YouTube Music becoming the default app on Android 10, its predecessor will have to face the music: Its install number growth will stall and will eventually fade out, Android Police had reported. The search engine giant will pre-install YouTube Music instead of Play Music on future Android phones. The firm confirmed the news on the YouTube blog last month, mentioning that all new devices launching with Android 10 OS and Android Pie will offer the app out of the box.

Although YouTube Music has become the default app on Android 10, users of Google Play Music service can still download the app from the Google Play store and access their personal library. Similarly, for phones running on older Android versions that do not have YouTube Music app pre-installed can download it from the Play Store. Replacing Google Play Music with YouTube Music was expected by many and looked like a logical step as the YouTube Music library is far richer than that of the Google Play Music app, thanks to its integration with YouTube.

Users of YouTube Music have access to the entire catalogue of music uploaded to the YouTube video streaming platform, with both video and audio-only streaming options for music tracks. Google Play Music, meanwhile, maintains its different music library. While Google Play Music has a subscription tier, YouTube Music in India has both free and paid tiers.

