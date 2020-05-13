Google Play Music Set to Retire This Year, to be Replaced by YouTube Music

In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of the service to transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music. "We want to ensure everyone has time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so we'll provide plenty of notice ahead of users no longer having access to Google Play Music later this year," YouTube said in a blog post on Tuesday. "All Google Play Music users will soon receive an email with detailed instructions on how to begin transferring your full Google Play Music history and content, as well as podcasts, to their new homes," it said.

YouTube Music offers over 50 million official tracks, albums and high-quality audio, as well as deep cuts, B-sides, live performances, and remixes. "We've increased playlist length from 1,000 to 5,000 songs to make room for even more of your favorites songs," read the blog post.

Users will be able to listen to their uploaded and purchased music from Google Play Music after the transfer or add up to 100,000 personal tracks to their library in YouTube Music, an increase of more than 50,000 compared to Google Play Music. Paying members can download any song, playlist, music video or let smart downloads (Android only for now) do it for you so you always have something to listen to, even when you don't have service.

Existing pricing is the same between Google Play Music and YouTube Music. Fans can enjoy the ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free, or enjoy YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership that gives listeners background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for Rs 99 a month.

One can also try YouTube Premium to extend ad-free, background listening and offline playback across all of YouTube for Rs 129. Google Play Music Unlimited members will be automatically granted the equivalent tier of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium based on the level of benefits with their current subscription, at the same price, the company said.