Google Play Pass Launched to Take on Apple Arcade

Apple’s focus in the past few years has more or less been around hardware, but this year was different. Apart from announcing new iPhones and iPads, the company announced two big services at substantially low pricing. While Apple TV+ is a straightforward streaming platform with original content in the pipeline, Apple Arcade bundles more than 100 new and exclusive game titles in one subscription. Both the services are set to launch in November, but Google has taken an early advantage and has launched its own subscription model.

As previously rumoured, Google Play Pass is now official and is priced similar to Apple’s offering starting at $4.99 (Rs 354 approx) a month. But unlike Apple Arcade which is offering exclusive gaming titles, Google is taking a slightly different approach, one that might just work. Google Play Pass will offer access to games as well as apps that are completely unlocked, which essentially means they will be free of ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments.

Google says that Play Pass will offer a "high-quality, curated collection of titles", with new content added every month. The service is said to be available for Android devices, limited to the US audience as of now, and will be offered with a 10-day free trial. Users opting for the service before October 10 get the opportunity to have access to Play Pass at $1.99/month for the first year, thereafter $4.99 per month.

Apple has an upper hand here as it will be launching Apple Arcade in about 150 countries, including India at a low price of Rs 99 per month.

Users opting for Google Play Pass can expect titles like Terraria, Monument Valley, Risk, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, AccuWeather, LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Mini Metro, Old Man’s Journey, and more. However, Google hasn’t confirmed as to when Play Pass will be extended to other countries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.