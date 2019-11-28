Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Play Pass Gets 37 New Apps, 28 of Them are Gaming Apps

Some of the new gaming additions to Google Play Pass include Cytus II, Gem Miner 2, Tempest: Pirate Action, and Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Play Pass Gets 37 New Apps, 28 of Them are Gaming Apps
Image for Representation

Google Play Pass, an Android app subscription service, was launched in September this year with over 350 apps. Over time, Google Play Pass has been adding more apps. Recently, Google has expanded the app by adding more 37 game apps. With this Google Play Pass has become one of the most sought after apps where game lovers can play a wide range of games. A total of 37 new apps have been added to the Google Play Pass subscription. The new apps include Podcast Republic, ArtFlow, Diaro, Mood Tracker, Weather Kitty, Word Search, Money Manager Expense & Budget, Cross DJ Pro, Quotes Creator, Pixel Art.

A total of 28 new games have been added. According to the report, the new games include Cytus II, Sally's Law, Traffic, Gem Miner 2, HEX, Pics 2 Words, Tempest: Pirate Action, My Very Hungry Caterpillar, Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1, Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles, Cut the Rope, Cut the Rope 2 and Cut the Rope: Time Travel. Other games include Infinity Loop, Little Panda Fireman, Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles, Power Girls Super City-Superhero Salon & Pets, Little Panda's Jewel Adventure, Decipher: The Brain Game, What's inside the box?, StoryToys Rapunzel, Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles, Jigsaw Puzzles, Dumb Ways to Die 2, Jurassic World - Dinosaurs, Animal Puzzles for Kids, King of Dragon Pass and Drive Simulator.

Google Play Pass costs USD 4.99 per (approximately Rs 360) per month and is currently only available in the US. A subscriber can share access of the app with five other members.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram