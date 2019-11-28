Google Play Pass, an Android app subscription service, was launched in September this year with over 350 apps. Over time, Google Play Pass has been adding more apps. Recently, Google has expanded the app by adding more 37 game apps. With this Google Play Pass has become one of the most sought after apps where game lovers can play a wide range of games. A total of 37 new apps have been added to the Google Play Pass subscription. The new apps include Podcast Republic, ArtFlow, Diaro, Mood Tracker, Weather Kitty, Word Search, Money Manager Expense & Budget, Cross DJ Pro, Quotes Creator, Pixel Art.

A total of 28 new games have been added. According to the report, the new games include Cytus II, Sally's Law, Traffic, Gem Miner 2, HEX, Pics 2 Words, Tempest: Pirate Action, My Very Hungry Caterpillar, Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1, Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles, Cut the Rope, Cut the Rope 2 and Cut the Rope: Time Travel. Other games include Infinity Loop, Little Panda Fireman, Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles, Power Girls Super City-Superhero Salon & Pets, Little Panda's Jewel Adventure, Decipher: The Brain Game, What's inside the box?, StoryToys Rapunzel, Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles, Jigsaw Puzzles, Dumb Ways to Die 2, Jurassic World - Dinosaurs, Animal Puzzles for Kids, King of Dragon Pass and Drive Simulator.

Google Play Pass costs USD 4.99 per (approximately Rs 360) per month and is currently only available in the US. A subscriber can share access of the app with five other members.

