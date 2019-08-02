Google Play Pass Subscription in Works, Could Offer Premium Android Games and Apps

Just months after the Apple Arcade service was announced at WWDC 2019, held in early June, Google is setting up another competition for the iPhone maker. The tech giant is trying its hands-on Google Play Pass, a subscription service that functions similar to Apple Arcade, which will give its users access to a curated list of games on the Play Store. The news was first reported by Android Police which also suggests that XDA Developers found evidence of Play Pass service last year.

Google’s Play Pass aims at providing premium apps and games to its users. The subscription service comes at a cost of just $5 (approx Rs 345)-a-monthly Play Pass. However, the price could change, given that the service is still in its testing phase. However, there are minor differences between Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass that a user might notice.

While Apple Arcade provides a curated selection of games exclusively to Apple Arcade subscribers, Google’s Play Pass will possibly include both games and other services. These services might vary from premium music apps to fitness trackers. The benefits of Google Play Pass include its ability to eliminate ads, unlock all in-app purchases, and remove any other fees associated with selected apps. While an official announcement from Google is still under wraps, the new Play Pass might give Android users another reason to swear by their smartphones.

