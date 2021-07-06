Google Play Store Gets a New UI On Smartwatches With Wear OS 3.0 Update: Report

The Google Play Store has reportedly received an update on Wear OS 3.0 ahead of the official release, according to a post on Reddit. The Google Play Store update brings a new design to the user interface of the store on smartwatches running on Watch OS 3.0. Google had announced its latest smartwatch software, Watch OS 3.0 during its Google I/O event in May. Google said that Watch OS 3.0 will be developed in partnership with Samsung. The new Google Play Store UI update is reportedly rolling out to select users and a wider rollout may be some time away for all Watch OS smartwatches.

A post on Reddit by a user u/alehel (first spotted by 9to5Google) shows that the Google Play Store update for the Suunto 7 smartwatch has a redesigned UI. The new UI shows that the items are now displayed in pill-shaped cards, making the list of apps more compact. The cards have a contrasting Grey colour over a black background. The colour of the search card has also been changed from Green to White, and the My Apps updates page also gets the same redesign. This is the first redesign since the WearOS redesign in November 2019, when the OS received a design facelift and some tweaks.

Google announced during the Google I/O event in May this year that it is partnering with Samsung to develop Wear OS 3.0. The move also signifies that Samsung will use Google’s Wear OS for its upcoming Galaxy smartwatches, ditching the Tizen platform.

