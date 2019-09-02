Google Play Store Purchases can Now be Made Using UPI, After Latest Update

Google has added support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based online payments against purchases made from the Google Play Store. The company had first revealed details about this integration at May 2019's Google I/O developer conference, where it had stated that support for India's fastest growing payment medium will soon be used on Google's official software store as well. Now, users can purchase games, productivity and entertainment apps, and more, by simply linking their respective UPI IDs to their Play Store accounts.

It is important to note that the support for UPI payments on the Google Play Store has been introduced with the updated Play Store v16.3.37, so users must check the variant of their Play services API, before attempting to process a UPI transaction. Promoted by the Government of India to reduce cash transactions, UPI transactions have grown leaps and bounds to see massive adoption across the country. While it recently outpaced card transactions as well, a bigger advantage of UPI has been additional layers of security, which has contributed further to the adoption of digital payments across the country.

However, many UPI transactions of late have been seeing a high rate of failure, even as rates of usage continue to increase. Google was one of the first adopters of UPI, providing users with an easy to maintain app, Google Pay (launched as Google Tez), to carry out transactions. It remains to be seen how the service issues surrounding the UPI firmware are resolved, and whether users of the Google Play Store, who come from the diverse base of Indian Android users, find this medium more convenient to pay through, while buying apps.

