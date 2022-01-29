Google Play Store Will Now Show You Offers For Android Apps And Games

The Google Play Store is introducing a new “Offers" tab in the app to help users discover deals in games and apps across categories including travel, shopping, media and entertainment, fitness, and more. The rollout is underway and it will be available to more people in the US, India, and Indonesia over the coming weeks, and more countries later in 2022. “Sections like ‘Offers for apps you might like’ help you easily find deals that are relevant to you," David Winer, Product Manager, Google Play, said in a blog post.

“We are partnering with developers of some of the top apps and games on Google Play to add new, fresh deals every day," he added. Tech website TechCrunch noted that the tab will surface sales on games and in-game items, such as limited-time deals on magic orbs and tokens. It will also display rewards and bundled offers where apps are offering things like free delivery, free rides and more rewards, the report said.

Other types of offers that will be featured include sales on movies and books that are available to rent or buy.

