Google Play Store Won't Send App Update Notifications Anymore
A Reddit user complained that the lack of app update notifications was a glitch in the latest play store version but Google clarified that the change was deliberate.
Image for Representation
Google Play, the official app store for Android, not only is a window for users to innumerable apps but is also the place that notifies them when an app is updated and is usually done automatically. However, a new report has now revealed that the Play Store is no longer going to show notifications for updated apps. People, who have Android phones, would know that if auto-update is turned on for them, the Play Store updates all the pending apps as soon as one plugs it into a charger.
They also revealed that the issue started with Play Store v17.4 but continued over to versions 17.5 as well. A Reddit user u/xnifex also posted that app updates, as well as notifications for apps that were auto-updated, have gone missing on Play Store version 17.6.19 on both a Pixel XL running Android Pie and a Pixel 3a as well.
However, according to several threads on Reddit, a number of users posted queries stating that the Google Play Store is not providing updates on app upgradation anymore. A Google spokesperson provided a clarification, stating that the absence of Play Store notifications for updated apps was a deliberate move on the part of Google.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Swanky Mini Cooper Car Ahead of Love Aaj Kal Release, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima's Mother Supports Vishal Who Threw Water on Her Daughter
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now