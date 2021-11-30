Google Play's Best App of 2021 List Out: BGMI, Clubhouse, BitClass Named Winners

As 2022 is nearly a month away, Google has released a list of best apps on Google Play for 2021. In a blog post, Google India explains that winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to “reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere." In the Best of 2021 Apps category, the company has listed further sub-categories like best apps for fun, everyday essentials, personal growth, tablets, and more. The overall Games category also has sub-categories like best competitive games, game-changers, indie games, and more.

Google named BitClass as the ‘Best App’ of 2021 on Google Play. It offers a wide range of “free classes on offer across all categories ranging from baking, dance, music to personal finance and theatre acting." On the other hand, Clubhouse was named as the Users’ Choice app of the year, which made its debut on the Android ecosystem in May. In the overall gaming category, Krafton-developed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) bagged the prize of the Best Game of the year in India, while Garena Free Fire MAX was named the Users’ Choice pick. Meanwhile, here’s the full list of winners:

Best of 2021 Apps in India

Best Apps for Fun: FrontRow

Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

SARVA - Yoga & Meditation

Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT

Best Hidden Gems

Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better

Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

being: your mental health friend

Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

Canva

Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

My Fitness Pal

Calm

Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

Best of 2021 Games in India

Best Competitive Games

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Summoners War: Lost Centuria

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

JanKenUP!

Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

NieR Re[in]carnation

Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

DeLight: The Journey Home

Huntdown

My Friend Pedro

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Dadish 2

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary

