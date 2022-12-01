CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Google Play's Best Apps And Games Of 2022 Announced | Check Full List Here

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 10:24 IST

New Delhi, India

This year, Google has added a new award encompassing Chromebooks.

This year, Google has added a new award encompassing Chromebooks.

Check out the complete list of winning apps and games from 20 categories chosen by Google Play's editorial team.

The results of Google Play’s Best of 2022 awards are now out, featuring a diverse set of winners across many categories and all sorts of devices — from phones and watches to Chromebooks and tablets.

This year, as a new initiative, Google has added a new award encompassing Chromebooks to honor developers’ great work for making content accessible on some of the largest screens you can experience Google Play.

“2022’s winners reflect what matters most to people right now — ranging from games that help us escape reality and enter a whole new world, to apps that help us stay grounded and present,” said Tian Lim, VP of UX and Product, Google Play.

Best overall app and game

  • Google Play’s best app of 2022: Dream by WOMBO
  • Google Play’s best game of 2022: Apex Legends Mobile

Best overall app and game: Users’ Choice

  • Best App: BeReal
  • Best Game: Apex Legends Mobile

Google Play’s best apps of 2022

  • Best for Fun: PetStar
  • Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk
  • Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent
  • Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics
  • Best Apps for Good: The STIGMA App
  • Best for Wear: Todoist
  • Best for Tablets: Pocket
  • Best for Chromebooks: BandLab

Best Google Play games of 2022

  • Best Multiplayer: Dislyte
  • Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey
  • Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons
  • Best Story: Papers, Please
  • Best Ongoing: Genshin Impact
  • Best on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares
  • Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy
  • Best for Chromebooks: Roblox

Google Play’s top-selling books and audiobooks of 2022

Google Play’s top-selling books

  • Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin
  • It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
  • Fairy Tale by Stephen King
  • I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
  • A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Google Play’s top-selling audiobooks

  • I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
  • Fairy Tale by Stephen King
  • Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin
  • Atomic Habits by James Clear
  • It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

first published:December 01, 2022, 10:24 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 10:24 IST