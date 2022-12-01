Google Play's Best Apps And Games Of 2022 Announced | Check Full List Here

The results of Google Play’s Best of 2022 awards are now out, featuring a diverse set of winners across many categories and all sorts of devices — from phones and watches to Chromebooks and tablets.

This year, as a new initiative, Google has added a new award encompassing Chromebooks to honor developers’ great work for making content accessible on some of the largest screens you can experience Google Play.

“2022’s winners reflect what matters most to people right now — ranging from games that help us escape reality and enter a whole new world, to apps that help us stay grounded and present,” said Tian Lim, VP of UX and Product, Google Play.

Best overall app and game

Google Play’s best app of 2022 : Dream by WOMBO

Google Play’s best game of 2022 : Apex Legends Mobile

Best overall app and game: Users’ Choice

Best App: BeReal

Best Game: Apex Legends Mobile

Google Play’s best apps of 2022

Best for Fun: PetStar

Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk

Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent

Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics

Best Apps for Good: The STIGMA App

Best for Wear: Todoist

Best for Tablets: Pocket

Best for Chromebooks: BandLab

Best Google Play games of 2022

Best Multiplayer: Dislyte

Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey

Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons

Best Story: Papers, Please

Best Ongoing: Genshin Impact

Best on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares

Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy

Best for Chromebooks: Roblox

Google Play’s top-selling books and audiobooks of 2022

Google Play’s top-selling books

Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Google Play’s top-selling audiobooks

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin

Atomic Habits by James Clear

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

