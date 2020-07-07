Google Plus Officially Retires, to be Replaced by Google Currents for Enterprise Users

Google has officially shut down its social network venture, Google Plus, and has rebranded it as Google Currents. After shutting Google Plus personal accounts last year, the tech giant announced that it would be soon replacing the social network for enterprise users with Google Currents. The Google Currents app is now available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

According to the listing, Currents, which is an enterprise-focused app, enables users to communicate with each other, exchange ideas and documents, connect with like-minded people who have similar interests, keep a tab on what's happening in other departments and across the organisations with trending tags. Furthermore, users can also find topics and conversations using Google's advanced search through Currents. However, it is only available for G Suite customers as of now. "Currents is available for G Suite customers only. Check with your G Suite IT Administrator to learn more," the listing added. According to reports, the plus.google.com URL will continue to function and users will be automatically be redirected to currents.google.com from now on.

To recall, it was in 2018, when Google announced the launched of the Google Currents platform for G Suite customers. The company decided to shut Google Plus not only it had "low usage and engagement" but it also identified several security vulnerabilities that factored into its decision of closing it down eventually. Then in 2019, Google had begun shutting down and delete user accounts and launched the beta version of Currents shortly. "Currents makes it easy to have meaningful discussions by enabling leaders and employees to exchange ideas across the organization and gather valuable feedback and input from others — without flooding inboxes," Google said at the time of its launch in an official blog post.