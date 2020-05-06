Google Podcast is Getting Better With Its New 'Podcasts Manager': Here Are All The Details

Google has rolled out a new tool that will enable podcasters to understand how their content available via Google Podcasts is performing for their audience, allowing them to fine-tune and maximise their offerings. Known as "Podcasts Manager", the analytics will provide data on a range of elements as well. Besides, with this new tool, podcasters can also make sure that their content is available to Google Podcast listeners through a simple verification process.

"Within the tool, you can access metrics to understand how engagement with your show evolves over time and see activity for recent episodes," Google said in a statement. The tool will also provide data on the number of listens per show and episode, the number of listens per episode segment, the percentage listed for each episode on Google Podcasts and anonymised device analytics.

"This includes retention analytics which helps you better understand where people tune in - and when they drop off - along with listening duration, minutes played and more. And you can export the data and plug it into your own analysis tools if you prefer," the statement further read. In addition to this, the new Podcast Manager will provide insights into device behaviours among Google Podcasts listeners.

Notably, Apple also has a similar option called "Apple Podcasts" that was launched in 2017 and it also has "Podcasts Analytics Beta" that helps podcasters to glean more insights into their audience behaviours. But, Google, in this case, might have an edge over its rival as the "Google Podcast Manager" aims to provide more specific insight on Google and Android user behaviour, clearing up gaps in performance reporting

Apple has a similar option which it launched back in 2017, while there are various other podcast analytics tools available, on various platforms. The benefit of Google Podcast Manager is it will provide more specific insight on Google and Android user behaviour, which could help to clear up gaps through granular reporting, while also pointing to optimization opportunities for podcasters, especially at a time when the coronavirus lockdown has significantly impacted podcasts consumption all around the world.